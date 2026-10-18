R-Truth appears to have avoided a serious injury following a concerning situation during Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Truth’s match against Damian Priest was stopped prematurely after he appeared to suffer an injury while delivering a dropkick from the top rope.

Although the exact nature of the injury remains unclear, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com provided an encouraging update on Sunday, noting that Truth appears to be doing okay but will undergo further evaluation next week.

“Don’t have any details other than Truth appears to be all right and will be evaluated next week,” Alvarez wrote. “All the best to him on a quick recovery.”

Friday’s match marked Truth’s first in-ring appearance since Priest turned against him during the September 11 episode of SmackDown in Mexico City.

The two had unsuccessfully challenged The War Raiders for the AAA World Tag Team Championships before Priest attacked his partner following the match, setting the stage for their eventual singles encounter.

There is currently no word on whether Truth will be forced to miss any additional ring time.