Some more details have surfaced regarding the shocking news that broke on Sunday afternoon.

For those who haven’t seen the original story yet, R-Truth has been released from WWE.

Following up on earlier report, it’s now confirmed that R-Truth was contacted by a WWE talent relations representative over the weekend and informed that his current contract will not be renewed. The deal is reportedly set to expire soon, although it is unclear exactly when.

Sources close to the situation say the veteran performer—real name Ron Killings—was assured that the decision was not due to any misconduct or backstage issues. In fact, he was told he had done nothing wrong. The news came as a surprise to many within WWE, including Truth himself. Numerous talents reached out to him in the aftermath, expressing confusion and concern over the decision by WWE to release R-Truth, who had long been considered a “WWE-lifer.”

The reaction from the WWE locker room has been overwhelmingly negative, with many expressing disbelief. One top star reportedly called the move “total nonsense,” while another described the current leadership as “ruthless.”

According to those familiar with the situation, this release has sparked more backlash and universal disappointment than nearly any other in recent memory. R-Truth is widely respected across the roster, with virtually no one having a bad word to say about him.

Adding to the shock is the fact that R-Truth remains a strong merchandise mover. His “Ron Cena” shirt, debuted during the recent build-up to his May 24 WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event match against John Cena, was among WWE’s top sellers in recent weeks.

Outside of WWE, Killings has worked under the name Ron “The Truth” Killings, including memorable stints in TNA Wrestling and NWA. One intriguing aspect of his post-WWE potential is his theme music. The track was self-produced and used during his previous TNA run, and there’s a strong belief he still holds the rights to it and will be able to continue using it outside of WWE.

Independent pro wrestling promotions have already begun showing interest, with several inquiring about booking availability and contract timelines. While the exact expiration date of his WWE deal hasn’t been made public yet, sources indicate it’s not that far away.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding the shocking WWE release of R-Truth, and his future, continue to surface. Until then, we want to hear from YOU! Sound off in our “Comments” section below with your thoughts on the unexpected news.

Im sorry to inform you all. I just got released from WWE. I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERYONE OF YOU who was along for the ride, Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you 🙏🏾 — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) June 1, 2025

(H/T: Fightful Select)