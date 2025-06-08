R-Truth is once again making headlines in the wrestling world—this time for his shocking return to WWE.

Just days removed from the buzz surrounding his surprise release, Truth stunned the WWE Universe.

How?

R-Truth made a surprise return at the WWE Money In The Bank 2025 premium live event on Saturday night in Los Angeles, CA. He appeared during the main event, attacking John Cena and assisting Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in securing the win.

According to one source, R-Truth is officially back with WWE and will be using the name Ron Killings, at least for now.

Interestingly, he had been in talks about independent bookings just days ago, indicating that his WWE return came together quickly—reportedly within the past 72 hours.

WWE has already re-added merchandise for him on their official website.

