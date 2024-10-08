– CM Punk is not expected to work the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel 2024 show in Saudi Arabia. This would explain the promo he cut on WWE Raw this week setting up his absence from storylines going forward.

– Alexandra Williams helped write the CM Punk promo segment that opened up the show.

– Sexxy Red’s appearance on the show was not listed on the internal rundown.

– There were said to be some growing pains with the switch back to two hours for the show, however not many, as the company has plenty of experience formatting two-hour shows with SmackDown week-to-week.

– Some were frustrated about the booking of the women’s match, the perceived lack of direction and how a commercial ate up the majority of the bout on the show, which didn’t really seem to serve much of a purpose for anyone involved.

– With international tours and the upcoming PLE in Saudi Arabia, WWE has a number of double tapings on the schedule coming up.

– Cody Rhodes did not top the merchandise sales for the WWE shows in Atlanta, GA. according to internal charts. First place went to WWE / Bad Blood merchandise, which includes title belts, while Cody came in second.

– After appearing at WWE Bad Blood and many expecting a potential follow-up on Raw, Bill Goldberg was not, in fact, backstage at the 10/7 show in St. Louis.

(H/T: Fightful Select)