More details have surfaced regarding Nino Hamburguesa’s recent departure from Lucha Libre AAA.

In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer provided additional context on the release of Hamburguesa (Ivan Flores), who was let go by AAA after a fan-related incident went viral on social media.

The situation stemmed from a video clip that circulated online showing Hamburguesa interacting physically with a fan during a show. In the footage, the heavyweight wrestler can be seen sitting on the fan’s lap before delivering three light elbow strikes and then following up with a more noticeable blow.

According to Meltzer, WWE, which acquired AAA last year, became aware of the footage and ultimately made the decision to release the performer.

The incident reportedly took place at an AAA-affiliated independent event on March 3. Just three days later, on March 6, Hamburguesa was officially released from the promotion. Around that same time, the AAA roster was reportedly addressed and warned against engaging in similar interactions with fans.

It was a quick and decisive response.

Despite the disciplinary action, Hamburguesa was said to be well-liked among his peers, and the news of his firing reportedly didn’t sit well with many in the locker room.

“He didn’t appear to hurt the guy at all but it got a lot of media traction and WWE officials saw it and fired him. Talent was told about this on 3/6 and to never touch a fan,” Meltzer wrote. “There has been talent that has done this at other shows, although we were told that it’s usually based on something far more serious, usually a fan attacking or being threatening and not just somebody laughing at them for slipping. But since it never went public nothing ever transpired from those incidents.

“Flores was very popular with the talent who were unhappy that it happened and wished the outcome was different, but also understood that while if it was the old AAA, it would be just considered under the sh*t happens category, with WWE owning, you can’t be doing stuff like that. Worse for him, AAA is not allowing any of its talent to work independent shows that he’s on, meaning he’s losing most of his indie booking as well. Hamburguesa had won the Rey de Reyes tournament in 2025 but was not in the final four for this year.”

It’s believed the altercation was sparked by a fan laughing at Hamburguesa after he slipped during the event, which led to the exchange captured in the viral clip.