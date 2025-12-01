Social media had plenty to say after footage surfaced of Paul Heyman appearing to shove a young fan out of his path while he and Logan Paul were heading backstage following the Men’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series at Petco Park in San Diego, CA. this past Saturday night.

The clip spread quickly, so quickly that even TMZ picked it up, sparking debate over what exactly happened in that moment.

But after checking in with WWE sources, we were told the first angle making the rounds didn’t tell the full story.

According to those familiar with the situation, a second camera angle filmed from behind the child shows he had slipped past multiple security guards and police officers who were forming a protective lane for the talent.

The fan can be seen weaving around them and pushing forward in an attempt to get close to Heyman.

That same angle also shows that as Heyman raised his arm to create some distance, a security official simultaneously grabbed the child and yanked him backward.

Sources believe that movement, not Heyman’s arm, is what sent the fan backward.

One WWE source put the responsibility squarely on local security, noting they failed to keep the child from breaching the buffer zone and instead put Heyman into a “no-win situation” where he had to react instantly while exiting the floor.

There’s also the lingering question of where the child’s parents were at the time, but none of the available footage answers that piece of the story.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the aftermath of Paul Heyman shoving a young fan continue to surface.