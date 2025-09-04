There is a reason All Elite Wrestling did the Kenny Omega stretcher angle to close out the September 3 episode of AEW Dynamite at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

Kenny Omega is not expected to be part of AEW All Out: Toronto later this month. While some were surprised given the event’s location in Canada, the move has reportedly been in the works for some time.

According to AEW sources, Omega’s recent write-off angle was tied to planned time off that had been scheduled months in advance.

Omega has a trip to Japan coming up, and while he has admitted to working through pain, that has been a long-standing reality for him and is not considered a new development.

Barring any changes, Omega will not appear at All Out: Toronto on September 20. AEW’s recent stretcher angle with Kyle Fletcher on the 9/3 AEW Dynamite show was designed both to explain Omega’s absence on television and to spotlight Fletcher in the process.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/20 for live AEW All Out: Toronto results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)