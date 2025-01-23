Yesterday, reports emerged that WWE had paused all creative plans to bring back Alexa Bliss. While the exact reason for the halt was unclear, speculation pointed to a potential contractual issue. Bliss was initially expected to return at the recent Raw show in San Jose, CA, but those plans were completely scrapped. At the time, WWE had planned for Bliss to make a surprise return at the January 13 show and subsequently feature prominently on Raw.

The reported “rift” between WWE and Bliss is indeed tied to contractual matters. Although Bliss remains under a WWE contract, she is reportedly seeking a new deal. Meanwhile, the company expects her to honor her current agreement and return under its terms. Before the San Jose Raw, Bliss’ representatives allegedly approached WWE to initiate discussions about renegotiating her contract before her return.

Bliss is said to be seeking a new agreement that would replace her existing one, offering higher pay and likely additional perks. The PWInsider report stated that Bliss’ side stood firm on the need for a new deal, prompting WWE to respond by halting her planned return and freezing her creative storylines indefinitely. The two sides have reportedly been at odds ever since, with Bliss removing all WWE references from her social media profiles. As previously noted, her return was believed to be tied to the Wyatt Six faction. However, that group has since been moved to SmackDown, and all future creative plans for them no longer involve Bliss.

Bliss hasn’t competed in WWE for nearly two years, with her last appearance being at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Since then, she has given birth to a daughter and dealt with several health issues. Recently, however, she publicly declared herself fully healthy and ready to return, suggesting that the delay may stem from creative differences rather than personal setbacks.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)