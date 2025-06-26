When the originally advertised WWE Intercontinental Championship match was pulled from WWE Night Of Champions this week, many fans had raised eyebrows.

Although there was speculation that the Iran and Israel crisis issues played a role in the match being pulled, that was not the case.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com that reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio is indeed injured for real, confirming our report on Wednesday about the situation.

“Dom has a minor injury,” Meltzer stated. “That was legit. It’s a rib injury, but he’s not going to be out for very long.”

Meltzer continued, “They’re not going to strip him of the title or anything like that.”

It was announced during the June 23 episode of WWE Raw that Dominik Mysterio is injured and will not be defending his WWE Intercontinental Championship at WWE Night Of Champions 2025 as originally scheduled, but that his opponent, AJ Styles, will, in fact, get the next title shot when Dom is ready to return to the ring.

Make sure to join us here on Saturday afternoon for live WWE Night Of Champions 2025 results coverage from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.