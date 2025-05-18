An update on the abrupt ending to AEW Collision: Beach Break has surfaced.

For those who missed it, the West Coast feed of AEW Collision was cut off prematurely after just 90 minutes on Saturday night, May 17, 2025.

The Associate Director of Live Events for Warner Bros. Discovery (TNT, TBS, truTV, Max), Rich Guleksen, surfaced via social media to comment on the issue.

According to the executive, the show suffered from a “severe technical problem with show delivery [and] recording,” and that their team is working to upload the full episode to MAX, as well as TNT’s Video On Demand platform as soon as possible.

“Just heard about this,” he wrote via his Bluesky account. “Very sorry this happened.”

Guleksen continued, “It actually was a severe technical problem with show delivery [and] recording. The team is working to get this put back together for MAX replay & TNT VOD ASAP.”

Just heard about this. Very sorry this happened. It actually was a severe technical problem with show delivery & recording. The team is working to get this put back together for MAX replay & TNT VOD asap. 💔 #AEWCollision #wrestlesky [image or embed] — Rich Guleksen (@richguleksen.bsky.social) May 17, 2025 at 9:58 PM