WWE fans have noticed a key name missing from recent episodes of Monday Night Raw and the company’s overseas live events.

WWE World Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso has not appeared on several recent RAW broadcasts, nor was he part of WWE’s tour stops in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The absence became more noticeable as his brother Jey Uso continued to appear alone, with loud “YEET” chants following him — particularly during WWE’s stop in Belfast.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Jimmy’s absence is due to a “family situation.” Meltzer clarified that the situation is not related to an injury, creative direction, or any past off-screen incidents.

Meltzer also noted that WWE has a long-standing policy of allowing talent time away from television when real-life matters arise, especially when family is involved. That policy appears to be in effect here, with WWE opting to handle Jimmy’s situation quietly without addressing it on-screen.

For now, there is no word on a timetable for Jimmy Uso’s return.

In the meantime, Jey Uso has continued to carry the load on the RAW brand. The Usos captured the WWE World Tag Team Championship on December 29, defeating Dragon Lee and AJ Styles. Since winning the titles, Jey has been featured regularly on his own while Jimmy remains off television.

Sometimes, real life simply takes priority.

Jey Uso (real name Jonathan Fatu) is a multiple-time former WWE Tag Team Champion and rose to main event prominence through his involvement in The Bloodline storyline alongside Roman Reigns. Updates on Jimmy Uso’s status are expected if and when more information becomes available.

