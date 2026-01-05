WWE may have been subtle on the surface, but the company clearly knew what it was doing with a recent public tease involving a pro wrestling legend.

While hyping this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, General Manager Adam Pearce delivered a line that immediately caught the attention of longtime fans.

Especially those familiar with Chris Jericho’s WWE legacy.

“There are also three massive championship matches on the card,” Pearce said in a social media video promoting the 1/5 red brand show. “Who will break down the walls and walk out with gold?”

That specific wording didn’t go unnoticed.

Pearce’s deliberate use of the phrase “break down the walls” quickly reignited speculation that WWE could be laying the groundwork for a potential Jericho return, with many fans believing the tease was anything but accidental.

The situation was addressed on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, where Dave Meltzer offered insight into the thinking behind the tease.

“They are definitely pushing for a big walk-up because Adam Pearce talked about breaking down the walls on purpose,” Meltzer stated. “Which fuels the idea Chris Jericho is returning.”

One sentence.

Very intentional.

According to Meltzer, the strategy is largely about generating buzz, sparking online conversation, and potentially driving ticket sales amid ongoing rumors of Jericho’s WWE comeback.

“We don’t have it confirmed, but many believe that is the case,” Meltzer added. “If not Monday, then by the end of the month.”

WWE Raw takes place tonight, January 5, 2026, live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

