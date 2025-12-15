Travis Scott’s brief but headline-grabbing run on WWE programming earlier this year appears to have come to an abrupt and quiet end.

The rap music icon was involved in several major moments on WWE television and premium live events in 2025, most notably appearing alongside The Rock at Elimination Chamber during John Cena’s shocking heel turn.

Scott’s WWE involvement escalated even further at WrestleMania 41 Night Two, where he played a role in helping Cena defeat Cody Rhodes, resulting in Cena capturing a record-setting 17th World Championship.

At one point, Scott was expected to remain part of WWE’s ongoing storyline plans.

He was reportedly scheduled to team with Cena and Logan Paul for a high-profile tag team match against Rhodes and The Usos at Money in the Bank.

That match, however, never materialized.

Instead, Scott vanished from WWE programming altogether, with subsequent reports indicating that the company and the rapper had a falling out.

As a result, all creative plans involving Scott were quietly scrapped.

Dave Meltzer provided additional details on the situation in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com.

According to Meltzer, several people within WWE spoke very negatively about Scott, describing the split as “bad” and noting that there was a general reluctance backstage to even discuss him.

With the original tag team plans abandoned, WWE pivoted creatively. Cena ultimately teamed with Logan Paul to face Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Money in the Bank, closing the door on Travis Scott’s involvement with the company.