WWE has officially shifted the date for this year’s Money In The Bank premium live event, with the company moving the show back by more than a month from its originally planned date.

The event had initially been scheduled for Sunday, September 6, 2026, but WWE has now confirmed that Money In The Bank will instead take place on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

According to sources within WWE, the change was made due to scheduling considerations involving the company’s broadcast partners.

The adjustment had reportedly been in the works for several weeks and was known internally by a number of people before the official announcement was made.

There were also reportedly logistical factors tied to the host city that contributed to the decision.

One source familiar with the situation indicated that early September would have presented challenges for fans traveling to the event, including significantly higher costs associated with other activities and events taking place in the area at that time.

Those concerns would have come on top of the increased travel volume and expenses typically associated with Labor Day weekend.

The move gives WWE additional flexibility with scheduling while potentially making travel arrangements easier and more affordable for fans planning to attend the annual ladder match spectacular.

Money In The Bank remains one of WWE’s most important premium live events of the year, with the winners of the men’s and women’s ladder matches earning championship opportunities that can be cashed in at any time.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/10 for live WWE Money In The Bank results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)