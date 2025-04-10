Chris Jericho isn’t going to be getting much “TV Time” in AEW for the next few weeks.

During the “TV Time with The Learning Tree” segment on the April 9 episode of AEW Dynamite in Baltimore, Maryland, Chris Jericho had an outburst of rage and frustration while addressing his ROH World Championship loss to Bandido at AEW Dynasty 2025, as well as how Big Bill and Bryan Keith weren’t there when he needed them.

Jericho then declared it was best to “step away” from AEW until things change.

In a bit of an update, it’s worth noting that Jericho’s rock band, Fozzy, is scheduled to kick off a month-long tour that begins on Thursday, April 17, and runs through Monday, May 12. There is only one Wednesday date on the Fozzy tour schedule, which is April 30.

It is believed that Jericho will not make any live appearances on AEW programming until the month-long Fozzy tour wraps up, however as always, things can always change.