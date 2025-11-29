There’s a new update on Santos Escobar’s eventual return to WWE TV.

Escobar briefly hit free agency early last month when his WWE deal expired.

That window didn’t last long.

Reports quickly confirmed that he had re-signed, with Bryan Alvarez noting that the new agreement is for “big money” and includes several key perks.

The signing wasn’t the surprise, but the silence since has been.

During Friday’s Wrestling Observer Live at F4WOnline.com, Alvarez was asked why Escobar still hasn’t resurfaced on WWE programming.

His answer pointed to timing and planning rather than any kind of creative cold shoulder.

“I know that he’s signed a new contract and I know it was a very big contract,” Alvarez said. “Whatever you think about WWE booking, they ain’t going to sign a guy to this kind of money and then not push him.”

He continued, “So I think this is an example of we actually need to have a real idea for this guy before we bring him back.”

He added that Escobar had a specific request as part of his negotiations: a sit-down with Triple H to map out his long-term direction.

“I’m not sure when he will be back but I know one of his requests with his new contract was I believe he wanted a personal meeting with Triple H to discuss his future plans,” he said. “So I’m sure they are going to come up with something, I’m sure he’s going to get a big push, and when that will be I don’t know.”

Co-host Lance Storm offered his own read on the situation, suggesting the calendar may be working against Escobar’s return window.

“If they don’t have a Mania match planned for him, let him sit until after Mania,” Storm said, calling a pre-WrestleMania comeback “terrible timing.”

For now, Escobar remains on the sidelines.

His last in-ring action came during WWE’s live events in Mexico City and Monterrey back on July 26 and 27, where he teamed with Berto and Angel in losing efforts against Mr. Iguana, Pagano, and Psycho Clown.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Santos Escobar’s WWE status continue to surface.

OTHER RECENT NEWS: Backstage News On Big Change To Original Plans For WrestleMania 42 Main Event, Spoiler On Where New Direction Is Headed