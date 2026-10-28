Lei Ying Lee has been missing from TNA Wrestling programming for several months, and new details have surfaced regarding her extended absence from the company.

According to a new report, Lee remains under contract with TNA despite not appearing on television since July. Her absence is reportedly due to an extended trip to China, where she has been spending time with family after going many years without returning home.

TNA officials reportedly granted Lee additional time away from the company to make the trip, with her lengthy absence not being related to a contractual departure.

Lee was last involved in a rivalry with Xia Brookside over the TNA Knockouts World Championship during the summer.

The feud culminated at TNA Slammiversary 2026 on June 28, where Brookside defeated Lee to capture the Knockouts World Championship.

Lee received a rematch during the July 1 TNA iMPACT television tapings in Albany, New York, challenging Brookside in a No Disqualification match. Brookside retained the title in that encounter, which marked Lee’s most recent appearance for the promotion.

There is currently no confirmed timetable for Lee’s return to TNA television.

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