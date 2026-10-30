Jeff Hardy is set for another absence from TNA Wrestling television, although the company reportedly had plans in place for his time away.

Matt Hardy recently revealed on an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy that his brother has been dealing with bulging discs in his neck and would need some time off to recover.

According to a new backstage report, surgery is not believed to be necessary at this point. While the neck issues contributed to the decision to keep Hardy off television, they are not the primary reason behind his upcoming absence.

Instead, Hardy is expected to miss TNA’s upcoming television tapings in Canada due to complications stemming from his previous legal issues. The company has routinely written him off television whenever its schedule takes it north of the border.

One TNA source described the situation as a combination of circumstances that ultimately worked out in Hardy’s favor, allowing him additional time to recover from his neck problems.

Although TNA could potentially film material featuring Hardy to air during the upcoming episodes, he is not expected to attend the Canadian tapings in person.

Those familiar with the situation believe Hardy could return when TNA holds its television tapings in Texas this December.

Despite his upcoming absence from TNA programming, Hardy still has several public appearances scheduled, including Chris Jericho’s cruise and WrestleCade.

For now, the expectation is that Hardy will use the time away from the ring to recover before returning to TNA television later this year.

(H/T: Fightful Select)