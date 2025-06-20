Jey Uso’s run as WWE World Heavyweight Champion was never designed to last long.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, WWE had mapped out Jey Uso’s 51-day title reign as a short-term storyline move well before WrestleMania 41. The idea from the jump was to have “Main Event” Jey get a marquee moment with a big win at the biggest show of the year, only to transition the title back to GUNTHER shortly after.

The quick switch was part of a larger creative plan leading into GUNTHER’s next high-stakes bout — a showdown against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

With GUNTHER now back in possession of the World Heavyweight Championship, WWE is positioning the upcoming match with Goldberg as a marquee-level retirement clash, made more meaningful by the title being on the line. The event is also strategically timed to go head-to-head with AEW’s All In: Texas pay-per-view that same night.

Despite the brief nature of his reign, Jey Uso’s WrestleMania moment is being viewed internally as a major step in cementing him as a main event-level singles star. Coming off his critically acclaimed run in The Bloodline saga, WWE officials reportedly see Uso as a long-term player in the title picture going forward.