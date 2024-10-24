Who was the masseuse for MJF on Wednesday night?

As seen during the October 23 episode of AEW Dynamite from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, MJF once again did not appear live, instead making an appearance via satellite for a promo segment with Adam Cole and The Undisputed Kingdom.

During the segment, MJF was getting a massage from a random model as he bantered with his former “Bro-Chacho,” ultimately settling with an offer for any member of The Undisputed Kingdom to win three matches in a row to earn a fight against MJF.

In an update, AEW Enhancement Talent has uncovered the identity of the masseuse involved in the segment.

The 10/23 Dynamite saw the inclusion of a model named Natalia, who as seen in the posts embedded below, has been leaving comments on MJF’s post informing fans of her Instagram page and that she was featured on the TV show this week.

According to Fightful Select, the reason MJF has been appearing in video segments instead of appearing live on AEW programming is because he is still filming content for upcoming movies and other projects.