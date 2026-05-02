More details are beginning to surface regarding WWE’s latest round of roster cuts, particularly when it comes to the NXT side of things.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, the recent NXT releases were not driven by budget concerns, but rather part of WWE’s ongoing internal talent evaluation process.

“The NXT cuts are said to be more talent evaluation cuts as opposed to anything budgetary,” Alvarez wrote. “This happens pretty frequently.”

That insight sheds some light on the decision-making behind the cuts, which impacted a number of names within the developmental system.

Among those released were Tyra Mae Steele, Carlee Bright, Sirena Linton, Tyson DuPont, Tyriek Igwe, Chris Island, Malik Blade, Trill London, Andre Chase, and Luca Crucifino.

All of the talent are reportedly working under 30-day non-compete clauses, set to expire on May 24.

It’s a notable group, especially considering some of the recent exposure certain names had been receiving.

Dave Meltzer also weighed in on the situation in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, offering additional context on a few of the departures.

“Steele (Tamyra Mensah-Stock, a 2021 Olympic wrestling gold medalist) had won LFG and was pushed as going to the NXT roster after winning the series, but then only used for a few weeks before being forgotten about,” he wrote. “In truth, she did not impress.”

That’s a blunt assessment.

Meltzer continued, “Bright and Linton are both on the current season of LFG, meaning they were cut the day before the season started where they were battling for an NXT television push. Bright also just started airing on a commercial for The General Insurance with Rhea Ripley.”