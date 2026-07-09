WWE has yet to officially announce the date and location for this year’s Survivor Series premium live event, and new backstage details may explain the delay.

According to sources, WWE had been exploring the possibility of taking the 2026 Survivor Series PLE to an international market late last year. However, those plans reportedly fell apart over the past few months, leaving the company back at the drawing board.

One source indicated that the failed international plans are believed to be the main reason why WWE has not yet revealed where Survivor Series will take place.

Boston, Massachusetts, was also said to be in the running to host the event. However, similar to the city’s negotiations with WWE regarding John Cena’s farewell match, talks reportedly broke down over financial terms, preventing a deal from being reached.

As of now, WWE has not finalized or announced a host city for Survivor Series 2026. An official announcement is still expected to be made before SummerSlam, which takes place on August 1 and August 2.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)