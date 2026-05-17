An ongoing back issue is reportedly the reason behind Randy Orton being off WWE television since WrestleMania 42.

“The Apex Predator” has not appeared since falling short against Cody Rhodes on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” back in early April, and a new report has shed some light on the situation.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio on F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer addressed Orton’s absence and noted that the veteran star is once again dealing with a serious back issue.

“Back injury,” he said. “That’s why he’s been gone since WrestleMania and it’s probably why he didn’t win the title.”

Meltzer went on to explain that the issue is not something new for Orton.

“He’s got a back injury and it’s significant. He’s had it for years. It almost ended his career, came back, still there and that’s why he’s been out.”

There had already been speculation surrounding Orton’s health heading into WrestleMania 42, with reports circulating beforehand claiming he was working through back problems going into the match with Rhodes.

Orton’s entrance alone at WrestleMania lasted more than five minutes, as the future WWE Hall of Famer slowly made his way to the ring.

Despite the noticeably slower pace, Orton never appeared visibly uncomfortable during the broadcast.

Following the show, WWE personality Jackie Redmond also commented on Orton’s condition while speaking during the WrestleMania 42 post-show coverage.

“As for Randy Orton, I don’t know when we will see him again,” she stated. “It took him an entire 10 minutes to come up the ramp. He was moving slowly. He was limping.”

She continued, “He was grabbing his back, but I’ll tell you one thing, Joe Tessitore, he was a blank stare straight ahead. Did not look to his left, did not look to his right, engaged with absolutely nobody. Had to take a second for himself once he got to the top of the stage.”