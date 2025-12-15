AEW quietly brought back a familiar name over the weekend, giving international fans something unexpected during the company’s stop in the UK.

All Elite Wrestling taped a special one-week return of AEW Dark in Cardiff, Wales, reviving the former YouTube series for a standalone episode.

According to one source, the decision came directly from AEW President Tony Khan.

Khan reportedly wanted to ensure the Cardiff crowd received something unique and memorable, while also using the opportunity to spotlight additional members of the AEW roster who don’t always appear on weekly television.

Sometimes, a throwback hits exactly when it needs to.

The special edition of AEW Dark is scheduled to air tomorrow at 7 PM Eastern on AEW’s official YouTube channel. The lineup for the episode includes several notable matchups featuring a mix of AEW talent and UK-based stars:

• The Death Riders vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans & Nathan Cruz

• Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong & Mascara Dorada vs. Mark Andrews, Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos 2

• Isla Dawn vs. Marina Shafir

The episode serves as a one-off return for AEW Dark, but also highlights AEW’s continued effort to reward live crowds with exclusive content during international tours.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)