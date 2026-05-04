Roman Reigns’ upcoming WWE schedule is undergoing a notable shake-up, and a new report may explain why.

As previously reported, Reigns has been pulled from all four previously advertised June episodes of WWE Raw.

That includes appearances once slated for June 1 in Turin, June 8 in Paris, June 15 in Baltimore, and June 22 in London.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the change is tied directly to WWE’s next Saudi Arabia premium live event, WWE Night of Champions 2026.

Reigns is reportedly not scheduled to work the show, which is set for June 27 at Kingdom Arena.

As a result, there’s apparently no need to feature him on television building toward that event.

“Regarding Roman Reigns being pulled from June TV dates that were announced, the reason we were told is that he’s not going to be on the Saudi Arabia PPV and thus there was no reason to do the TVs building that show,” Meltzer noted. “If he loses the title next week, of course that would be a change and there will be more to the story [in the future]. If he retains, that’s probably all it is. But Reigns is no longer scheduled for any television in June.”

That’s a big shift.

Despite being removed from June programming, Reigns is still advertised for the May 11 episode of RAW in Knoxville, which takes place the night after WWE Backlash 2026.

The situation could also hinge on the outcome of his upcoming title defense.

Reigns is currently set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jacob Fatu at Backlash on May 9 from the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida.

If the title changes hands, plans may obviously evolve.

If not, this could simply be a case of WWE adjusting its top champion’s schedule around a major international event he isn’t booked for.

The update is particularly interesting given Reigns’ recent comments following WrestleMania 42, where he emphasized that he did not intend to work a limited, part-time schedule during his current run as World Heavyweight Champion and planned to remain active throughout the summer.

For now, however, June appears to be an exception.