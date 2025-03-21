– There’s talk that Sami Zayn requested time off. It’s uncertain whether it’s related to his observance of Ramadan, which also falls this month.

– Congratulations are in order for a member of the WWE broadcast family. Megan Morant announced via Instagram on Friday that she had her baby, and that she is “already loving being a mom.”

– TNA World Champion Joe Hendry announced via social media that he will be appearing in PUBG MOBILE soon.

