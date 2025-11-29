AEW is making some internal adjustments when it comes to Kenny Omega’s in-ring workload.

The former AEW World Champion has been open in recent media appearances about the daily injuries he battles and how those issues factor into his long-term future.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer reported that AEW has been consciously avoiding putting Omega in lengthy singles bouts, a strategy that may have directly influenced his renewed alignment with The Young Bucks.

“They are trying to avoid putting him in a long singles match and that may be part of the reason they put him back with the Young Bucks,” Meltzer wrote.

The reunion brings things full circle for The Elite, who were crowned the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions after winning the tournament that wrapped up at All Out 2022.

That reign ended abruptly following the infamous backstage altercation involving CM Punk, which resulted in suspensions for Punk, Omega, and The Bucks, as well as Tony Khan stripping them of the Trios titles.

Omega has also been reflecting publicly on how he wants the final chapter of his career to unfold.

Speaking with CBS Sports earlier this month, he made it clear he doesn’t intend to keep wrestling past the point where he feels he can uphold his own standard.

“I would like to be in a situation where I left the ring not having any regrets, and not feeling embarrassed or that I tarnished my reputation. So I’d like to leave while I have some semblance of athleticism left in my body.”

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Kenny Omega’s in-ring future continue to surface.

OTHER RECENT AEW NEWS: Backstage Update On WWE Making Serious Push To Bring Back Chris Jericho For Retirement Storyline