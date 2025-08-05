“OTC1” came, saw, lost a couple of pair of sneakers, and now appears to be back on hiatus from WWE.

WWE reportedly shot the angle that closed the August 4 episode of WWE Raw involving Roman Reigns being brutally attacked by ‘The Vision’ faction as a way to write him off of television for the time being.

The post-SummerSlam 2025 episode of WWE Raw ended on 8/4 with Reigns being attacked by Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, with the latter once again living up to “The Tribal Thief” moniker and stealing a second pair of “OTC1” sneakers for another “Shoe-La-Fala.”

According to one source, Reigns will be taking some time off from WWE to film his role as Akuma in the new Street Fighter movie.

“Well, Roman’s going to be out filming the movie,” Dave Meltzer stated during the August 5 episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com. “So, I thought that was an injury angle to take him out for a couple weeks.”

Bryan Alvarez, co-host of Wrestling Observer Radio, added, “Could be. I mean, three Tsunami’s. He should be gone for a little while.”

Meltzer continued, “I mean him and Cody [Rhodes] and Hirooki Goto are filming that Street Fighter movie pretty soon. Yeah, like pretty imminently.”

The new Street Fighter film is also rumored to feature pro wrestlers Cody Rhodes in the role of Guile, and Hirooki Goto portraying the E. Honda character. Notable non-wrestlers expected in the movie remake based on the popular video game include Jason Momoa (Blanka), 50 Cent (Balrog) and Andrew Schulz (Dan Hibiki).