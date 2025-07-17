Darby Allin is back.

After taking an extended absence from the scene in All Elite Wrestling to climb Mount Everest and allow some nagging injuries to heal, the fan-favorite daredevil AEW pillar resurfaced at AEW All In: Texas this past Saturday night.

The AEW original descended from the rafters inside Global Life Field in Arlington, TX. at the AEW pay-per-view event on July 12, providing an assist to Hangman Page in his AEW World Championship “Texas Death Match” main event against Jon Moxley.

Allin’s last rivalry in AEW before taking his break was, in fact, the aforementioned Death Riders leader, and it appears that he will be picking up right where things left off now that he has finally resurfaced.

AEW continued in this direction during the July 16 episode of AEW Dynamite, with Allin once again turning up in the form of a late-match distraction as Hangman and his tag-team partners Mark Briscoe and Powerhouse Hobbs were battling Moxley and his fellow Death Riders members Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta in the trios main event of the evening.

Allin is expected on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, July 23, once again emanating from the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois, as All Elite Wrestling continues its’ residency in “The Windy City.”

The reason for the timing of Allin’s comeback in AEW is in part to promote the Shark Week theme on the network. A couple of weeks ago, a promotional push began for an appearance by Darby Allin on an episode of “Caught! Sharks Strike Back,” a special that was filmed months ago that featured Allin “experiencing an epic close encounter.”

A sneak-peek of the shark-themed special featuring Allin is scheduled to air exclusively on AEW Dynamite on July 23, before the full episode airs on July 24.

“Darby Allin is looking to take a bite out of Shark Week! Or, will it take a bite out of him,” the promotional material released by Discovery back on July 1 read. “Darby experiences an epic close encounter in ‘Caught! Sharks Strike Back’ on Thursday, July 24 on Discovery! Get a first look in AEW on Wednesday, July 23.”

Also advertised for the 7/23 episode of AEW Dynamite, which will be sponsored by Shark Week, is AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Billie Starkz in non-title action.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.