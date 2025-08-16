A pro wrestling legend appears to be done as an active wrestler for real.

Sami Callihan lost his retirement match in TNA Wrestling on Friday at the TNA Emergence special event in Baltimore, Maryland.

Beyond the ring, Callihan has been working extensively behind the scenes in TNA Wrestling and continues to devote time to his Pro Wrestling Revolver promotion. Callihan has dealt with numerous physical struggles following serious injuries over the years.

Callihan retired after coming up short in his match against Mike Santana. The pre-match stipulation was that Callihan would hang them up if he wasn’t able to get the win. After the loss, a dejected Callihan took his wrestling boots off and left them in the ring, similar to the move UFC fighters and The Undertaker did by leaving their gloves behind.

