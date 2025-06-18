The WWE NXT Universe let their voices be heard this week.

And what they had to say was clear and simple.

“Fire Def Rebel! Fire Def Rebel!”

These were the chants that echoed throughout the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida in response to the new theme music introduced for Jordynne Grace on the June 17 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

Grace acknowledged the visceral reaction from the WWE NXT fans in attendance on social media, noting, “I know what the streets are saying, but yall better suspend that disbelief and vibe with it, GOT IT?”

The entrance music Jordynne Grace used during her TNA and early WWE NXT appearances is actually her personal property, as she owns the rights to the track. However, that fact—along with a few other factors—contributed to the decision to switch her theme.

Sources indicate that in recent months, WWE has once again emphasized its policy of owning the rights to any music used for its talent. In addition to that, the sirens featured at the start of Grace’s original theme created a redundancy. Since Bron Breakker’s entrance music also begins with sirens—a nod to his connection to Scott Steiner—WWE chose to prioritize Breakker’s theme for brand consistency.

Interestingly, Metro Boomin and several other mainstream artists have expressed interest in creating entrance themes for WWE. However, many of them have reportedly been more selective, particularly when it comes to retaining ownership of the music.

I know what the streets are saying, but yall better suspend that disbelief and vibe with it, GOT IT? https://t.co/qjQISjl5gs — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) June 18, 2025

Lmk what you gonna wear next week so I can jump the barricade real quick https://t.co/8aqURXdGSs — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) June 18, 2025

Jordynne Grace with a NEW THEME. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/0DtB0HU03y — Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) June 18, 2025

