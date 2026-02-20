Kenny Omega’s status for AEW Revolution remains up in the air, though a late change could still put him on the pay-per-view.

Omega is currently scheduled to be in Japan during Revolution week due to a prior commitment for Capcom Cup 2026, the annual “Street Fighter” tournament. The event runs from March 11 through March 15 at Sumo Hall in Tokyo, directly overlapping with Revolution weekend.

Despite that obligation, there is reportedly an effort underway to see if Omega can work out a deal that would allow him to leave early and return to the United States in time for the Sunday, March 15 show.

“Regarding Kenny Omega, as noted two weeks ago, he is under contract to be at the Capcom event at Sumo Hall in Tokyo from 3/11 to 3/15,” Dave Meltzer wrote in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com. “He is trying to make a deal where he can leave on 3/14 and be on the PPV, but as of right now he still has the commitment.”

Meltzer continued, “He said there is a possibility he can make the date but at this point he didn’t want to be in a position where he had to be on the show or where he would be teased or advertised in case he cant make it.”

At this point, nothing is confirmed.

Omega reportedly does not want AEW promoting or teasing his involvement unless his travel situation is fully secured.

AEW Revolution is set to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on March 15, 2026.

A potential showdown between Omega and Swerve Strickland would have been a logical direction for the event, especially following their recent interactions. Instead, the two clashed on AEW Dynamite this week, with Strickland picking up the victory, laying Omega out afterward and seemingly completing a heel turn in the process.

For those who missed it, we published a backstage update on why Kenny Omega vs. Swerve took place on AEW Dynamite instead of AEW Revolution 2026 earlier this week.

AEW Revolution 2026 on 3/15 will be headlined by MJF vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship. In recent weeks on AEW programming, Omega has teased a return to the world title picture. While another reign remains something he is open to, Omega has also publicly expressed that AEW’s long-term future and building the next generation should take priority.

For now, his AEW Revolution appearance remains a question mark, and may come down to whether a last-minute agreement can be finalized.

As always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Kenny Omega’s status continue to surface.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 3/15 for live AEW Revolution 2026 Results coverage from Los Angeles, CA.