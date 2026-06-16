More details are beginning to emerge regarding Tessa Blanchard’s departure from TNA Wrestling.

As previously reported, Blanchard recently secured her release from the company after requesting to leave. While the reason behind the decision was initially unclear, a new report has shed light on what may have led to her exit.

According to one source, the situation stemmed from Blanchard’s inability to continue working for both TNA and Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) simultaneously while fulfilling all of her obligations. The report notes that the issue is believed to be connected to TNA’s working relationship with WWE, which now holds a significant stake in AAA, CMLL’s longtime rival promotion in Mexico.

The source indicated that Blanchard was effectively faced with a choice between remaining with TNA or continuing her run with CMLL. Ultimately, she reportedly opted to stay with CMLL, a promotion where she has competed regularly for several years.

An additional source claimed that it may have been CMLL that requested Blanchard choose between the two organizations rather than TNA issuing the ultimatum.

Neither TNA, CMLL, nor Blanchard has publicly commented on the reports as of this writing.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)