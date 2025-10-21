An update has surfaced on why a few top veteran WWE Raw Superstars were absent from this week’s episode from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Monday, October 20, 2025.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live at F4WOnline.com, both Xavier Woods of The New Day and Erik of The War Raiders missed Monday’s broadcast due to previously scheduled vacations.

“Both Erik and Xavier Woods were on scheduled vacations this week,” the longtime aforementioned pro wrestling journalist clarified the situation to his subscribers on X. “Hence them not being in the battle royal.”

While Ivar competed in the show’s main event battle royal, his tag partner Erik hasn’t wrestled since The War Raiders defeated The Creed Brothers on the October 13 taping of WWE Main Event.

Woods, meanwhile, shared photos from his vacation in Italy this week. His most recent in-ring appearance came during a dark match at the October 3 SmackDown taping, where The New Day lost to The War Raiders.

The former tag team champion also posted a video reacting to Dragon Lee and AJ Styles defeating The Judgment Day to capture the WWE tag titles, adding the caption, “Yall somehow fell in love with moments over logic and made us out to be the bad guys. Insane… so glad I’m in Italy right now.”

