There appears to be a reason why WWE never identified Nikki Blackheart by name during her televised NXT debut this week.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, trademark-related issues are currently delaying the official rollout of Blackheart’s WWE ring name. As a result, the company reportedly avoided referring to her by any name during Tuesday night’s episode of NXT.

“Apparently some trademark things involving Nikki Blackheart aren’t finalized, which is why she had no name whatsoever in her NXT debut last night. But she’ll likely have a name by this time next week,” Alvarez wrote.

Blackheart made a memorable first impression by closing out the show with a surprise attack following the night’s main event. Kelani Jordan defeated Tatum Paxley, but as Paxley remained in the ring after the match, Blackheart stormed out and laid her out before trapping the former NXT Women’s North American Champion in a torture rack to end the broadcast.

Throughout the angle, lead announcer Vic Joseph intentionally avoided using a name for the newcomer. Instead, he told viewers that “we all know who that is” while describing her as “one of the most talked about women in the industry today.”

Before arriving in WWE, Blackheart was a cheerleader for the Florida Panthers and trained under Gangrel. She had reportedly been on WWE’s radar for some time before making her in-ring debut in a dark match last month. Since then, she has competed at live events under the name Martinez while awaiting her official televised WWE identity.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 6/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.