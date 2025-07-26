As previously reported, WWE’s planned “Late Night” comedy event scheduled for SummerSlam Weekend in New Jersey has officially been canceled.

Fans who purchased tickets will receive full refunds at the point of purchase.

One WWE source pointed to logistical issues as a possible factor behind the cancellation, noting that the similar roast-style event held with Tony Hinchcliffe during WrestleMania Weekend in Las Vegas benefited from easier access for traveling fans. Vegas was more accessible, according to the source. Meanwhile, New Jersey just doesn’t offer the same convenience, and that may have impacted turnout.

Another internal source speculated that interest was likely diminished by the absence of Paul Heyman, who stole the show at the original WWE roast event back in April. Without that level of star power, there just wasn’t the same anticipation this time around, according to one source.

Hinchcliffe was slated to headline the SummerSlam Weekend show alongside an advertised appearance by Cody Rhodes, but no other WWE Superstars had been announced prior to the cancellation.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is scheduled to take place on August 2 and August 3 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

