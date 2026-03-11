WWE’s plans for the Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 42 reportedly changed multiple times before the company ultimately settled on Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton.

As noted in previous reports, the original direction called for Rhodes to defend the Undisputed WWE Title against Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell rematch on the WrestleMania stage. However, that idea was scrapped as creative plans continued to evolve in the weeks leading up to the event.

The final match is now confirmed as Randy Orton challenging Cody Rhodes, a bout that was cemented after Rhodes defeated McIntyre on last Friday’s episode of SmackDown to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship. At one point earlier in the creative process, there were also rumors about WWE potentially revisiting Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for a third WrestleMania clash before the company ultimately pivoted in another direction.

Speaking on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer explained that the Undisputed WWE Title main event went through several revisions as WWE went “back and forth” on the idea of doing another Rhodes vs. McIntyre match.

According to Meltzer, the Rhodes vs. Orton program itself wasn’t part of the initial title plans, and Orton was not originally positioned in the championship picture. That reportedly changed once Orton began discussing his pursuit of the all-time world title record currently held by John Cena and his goal of capturing a 15th world championship during recent appearances on WWE television.

And that’s when the direction began to shift.

Meltzer added that WWE’s creative team continued tweaking WrestleMania 42 plans largely because they were concerned the overall card was becoming too predictable. As for the decision to move away from another Rhodes vs. McIntyre encounter, he speculated that WWE may have felt the rivalry had already run its course after three previous matches.

A fourth bout, especially after last Friday’s title change on SmackDown, may have been viewed internally as overkill.

Meltzer also noted that WWE had a full WrestleMania 42 lineup mapped out as far back as January, but the final card will end up looking considerably different. Some of those adjustments were reportedly made due to injuries, while others were simply the result of creative changes along the way.

The road to Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes picks up momentum this week, as the two are set for their official contract signing for their Undisputed WWE Championship showdown at WrestleMania 42 on this Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

