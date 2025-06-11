Former AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May has officially been repackaged for her WWE NXT run, debuting a new persona and ring name. During the June 10th episode of NXT, fans were formally introduced to “Blake Monroe” through a stylized, old-Hollywood vignette that emphasized her glamorous image and teased her rise as a marquee star (Watch Video Here).

The vignette, presented in the form of a vintage newsreel, doubled down on her “Glamour” nickname and established the foundation for her reimagined character. While Monroe had already appeared the previous week—confronting NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne—this week’s segment solidified the transformation and branding.

Her new name is said to carry both personal meaning and pop culture relevance. “Blake” is reportedly a nod to May’s niece, while “Monroe” serves as a tribute to the iconic Marilyn Monroe, aligning with her elegant, starlet-inspired presentation.

Behind the scenes, WWE appears to be positioning Monroe for a major spotlight. She recently signed with Paradigm Talent Agency, joining a client list that includes major WWE names like CM Punk and Drew McIntyre—an indication of the company’s plans to market her as a high-profile talent.

Monroe is already gaining traction in the division, and her journey will continue next week when she is scheduled to officially sign her WWE NXT contract on television.