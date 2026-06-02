Finn Balor appears to be wasting no time scouting out potential allies and enemies following his move to WWE SmackDown.

As announced on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, Balor was officially traded to the blue brand, marking a significant change for the longtime WWE star.

The move is reportedly part of a larger effort to distance him from The Judgment Day and give him a fresh direction moving forward.

According to one source, WWE’s creative team felt Balor was in need of a reset, leading to the decision to send him to SmackDown.

With his time alongside The Judgment Day seemingly behind him, Balor now has a wide range of new rivalries and storylines available on Friday nights.

Balor himself added fuel to the situation on Tuesday when he took to social media and highlighted several notable potential rivals and/or allies currently on the SmackDown roster.

Among those mentioned were Shinsuke Nakamura, Tama Tonga, Sami Zayn, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, R-Truth, Gunther, Drew McIntyre, and Cody Rhodes.

The list immediately sparked discussion among fans, particularly due to the inclusion of former Judgment Day stablemates Priest and Ripley.

Balor accompanied the post with a simple but intriguing caption:

“Friend or foe?”

Finn Balor will likely make his debut as an official member of the blue brand on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Smackdown Shinsuke

Tama

Sami

Damien

Rhea

Truth

Gunther

Drew

Cody Friend or Foe?

🧐 — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) June 2, 2026

(H/T: F4WOnline.com)