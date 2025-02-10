AEW has parted ways with three notable talents—Malakai Black, Miro, and Ricky Starks—with news of each of their respective departures being confirmed on Monday afternoon.

The trio of top=-tier talent had been seeking their exits for some time and were officially removed from AEW’s roster page on February 10.

Malakai Black’s contract was originally expected to run through at least 2027, according to past comments by AEW President Tony Khan. In December, it was reported that Black was on his way out, and by January, it was confirmed that he would no longer be appearing on television.

Miro, who last wrestled in 2023, had been discussed for creative plans throughout the year but was ultimately not used. Though he had been medically cleared for some time, it had been reported that he had requested his release months ago. The situation reportedly went quiet before his departure was made official. Miro had signed a long-term extension in early 2022, which could have kept him with AEW until at least 2026.

Ricky Starks had informed AEW in late 2023 that he did not want the company to pick up his contract option, which was set to renew in the spring of 2024. Despite AEW exercising the option, Starks was not utilized afterward. While he was open to continuing work with the company until the contract expired, he was reportedly blocked from appearing at multiple GCW events before his release. His deal would have expired in just a few months.

All three wrestlers are now free agents and can sign anywhere immediately, as there are no non-compete clauses attached to their exits.

