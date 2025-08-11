An update has surfaced regarding one of the three reported departures from WWE this past weekend.

Ashante “Thee” Adonis is officially done with WWE. The former Hit Row member, real name Tehuti Miles, confirmed his exit this week after his contract expired on Sunday.

Adonis was part of the group of talent brought back to the company in the summer of 2022, with many signing three-year deals. According to WWE sources, Adonis was informed a few weeks ago that his contract would not be renewed. His deal quietly ran out, making him immediately available for bookings with no non-compete period.

While Adonis had been moved to NXT over the past year, he reportedly remained on a main roster contract. WWE NXT sources praised him for consistently working to improve, noting that he trained regularly at the WWE Performance Center and on his own time.

Adonis last wrestled for WWE earlier this year, but hadn’t been used on television in recent months. He’s already attracting interest from other promotions — including TNA Wrestling, where some talent have expressed wanting him to return. Adonis wrestled there in January against Jake Something, and before WWE, he worked in MCW and had matches in ROH under its previous ownership.

His departure comes alongside Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux, who also let their WWE contracts expire and are now promoting their availability for independent dates.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding all of the recently released WWE talent continues to surface.

