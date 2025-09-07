AEW’s production has undergone a number of tweaks over the past year, ranging from changes in pyro to week-to-week lighting shifts.

One noticeable adjustment for a stretch of time was the absence of LED aprons and barricades on television, with the company opting instead for a more stripped-down presentation that featured standard barricades and traditional ring aprons.

That changed this year with the launch of AEW’s new TV deal with HBO Max, which brought the LED boards back into the mix.

At Forbidden Door, fans and talent alike took note of how the impact differed when wrestlers were thrown into the upgraded setups — and not in a good way, as the LED surfaces were said to be rougher to take bumps on.

According to those who have inquired about the production switches, the earlier move away from LED aprons and barricades was largely tied to wrestler safety and audience response. Several talents reportedly got banged up working with the LED equipment, which is harder and protrudes more than the traditional setups.

While wrestlers and staff generally favor the old-school barricades for safety and comfort, there’s an acknowledgment of the visual value the LED boards bring to broadcasts.

(H/T: Fightful Select)