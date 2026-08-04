Mara Sade appears to be AEW-bound following her TNA departure.

Although Mara Sade has yet to make her final televised appearance for TNA Wrestling, all signs point to her moving on from the promotion.

As previously reported, Sade’s contract with TNA recently expired, and she has been in discussions with multiple companies. Despite no longer being under contract, she still worked last Friday’s television tapings in Philadelphia to wrap up her remaining storylines.

We’re told TNA did improve its financial offer in an attempt to retain Sade. However, sources within All Elite Wrestling have been expecting AEW to make a push to sign her.

Based on conversations with sources in both TNA and AEW, the expectation on both sides is that Sade’s next destination will be AEW.

(H/T: Fightful Select)