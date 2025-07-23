Ring of Honor remains without a traditional television deal, but that hasn’t been for lack of talks or interest over the years.

There were discussions at one point about a potential TV deal for ROH, with Tony Khan reportedly having a specific valuation in mind for what he believed such a deal should be worth. According to sources, those conversations actually led to a different kind of agreement.

Back in January, TruTV began airing replays of AEW Dynamite on Friday nights at 10 PM ET. This arrangement stemmed from earlier talks about a possible ROH TV time slot. While the terms weren’t quite right to lock in a dedicated ROH show, Tony Khan and AEW was open to offering a Dynamite replay in that window, which ultimately led to the current TruTV arrangement.

Interestingly, the financial terms weren’t something AEW had anticipated during their original rights negotiations, but both sides were able to come to a deal to make the weekly replays happen.

There has been reported interest from several potential partners in securing ROH TV over the past few years, though it’s unclear if any discussions ever got close to the finish line. Similarly, rumors floated around about a possible AEW Shockwave show, but sources noted that it was more of a pitch or concept than anything officially in development.

