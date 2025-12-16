A recent string of WWE Raw vignettes has quietly drawn praise both backstage and among fans.

Over the past few weeks, Raw has featured a series of video packages spotlighting Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri alongside her tag team partner, Nattie Neidhart. The vignettes have been presented as montage-style segments, specifically designed to highlight Maxxine’s noticeable growth and improvement inside the ring.

Behind the scenes, the videos are said to have been shot by WWE Director of Character Development Rob Fee.

According to sources, the response internally has been largely positive, with the presentation earning favorable feedback from multiple people within the company.

One men’s talent noted that several individuals backstage were happy to see WWE investing time and effort into both Dupri and Neidhart. The sentiment was that both wrestlers are well-liked and highly respected on a personal level by their peers, making the creative focus feel overdue.

Sometimes, a simple presentation shift can go a long way, and this one appears to be landing exactly as intended.

