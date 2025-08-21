– Following WWE’s recent deal with ESPN, many have pointed out that AEW coverage has been noticeably absent from the sports network. While AEW attempted to build a relationship with ESPN in recent years, the coverage was limited even prior to the WWE agreement.

– WWE has shifted some talent between brands, with Sami Zayn and LA Knight essentially being “traded” to help balance the babyface rosters on Raw and SmackDown. It’s possible commentary will reference the move on television.

– The WWE Vault YouTube channel has added a new near two-hour compilation dubbed, “The Story of John Cena Becoming The Face Of WWE.”

(H/T: Fightful Select)