Several talents are expected to continue appearing on WWE EVOLVE programming in the coming months due to the promotion’s television taping schedule.

Laynie Luck is reportedly scheduled to remain on EVOLVE programming well into 2027, despite her WWE ID contract not being renewed.

Meanwhile, Airica Demia and Anya Rune are expected to continue appearing on the show through early December.

The appearances are tied to EVOLVE’s advance taping schedule and do not necessarily reflect the talents’ current contractual status.

(H/T: Fightful Select)