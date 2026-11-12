The WWE Crown Jewel 2026 premium live event from this past weekend may have fallen well short of the company’s usual PLE viewership numbers.

According to Dave Meltzer on the November 12 episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, early indications suggest that this year’s Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was among WWE’s least-watched PLEs of the year, potentially finishing at the very bottom.

While official figures have not been released, Meltzer pointed to several indicators suggesting a significant decline in interest compared to other major WWE events throughout 2026.

“It appears that the pay-per-view, Crown Jewel, did much lower than most of the pay-per-views this year, maybe even the lowest,” Meltzer stated. “I don’t have the number, but I have enough numbers of things in different places to where you can kind of feel it’s about 1.2, maybe 1.3 million views. And most of the pay-per-views are closer to two.”

That would put the estimated audience somewhere between 1.2 million and 1.3 million viewers, compared to approximately two million for most WWE premium live events this year.

Meltzer also pointed to a noticeable decline in online interest and other market-specific indicators, suggesting that the Crown Jewel championship concept may no longer be generating the level of excitement WWE had hoped for.

“The Google searches were way down, my response was way down, but in the market-by-market numbers, it was much lower than usual,” Meltzer continued.

He went on to question the drawing power of the annual Crown Jewel championship matches.

“The idea of these Crown Jewel championships, now that we’ve done it for a couple years and it means nothing, people don’t go out of their way to see it. That’s the reality of it. It wasn’t a draw.”

For additional perspective, Crown Jewel reportedly generated approximately 57,000 Google searches, a substantial decrease from the roughly 200,000 searches typically associated with WWE premium live events.

The November 7 show took place at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, amid considerable controversy surrounding the political and security situation in the region in the weeks and days leading up to the event.

Despite those circumstances, WWE moved forward with a card featuring several high-profile matches.

Roman Reigns squared off against Sami Zayn for the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship, while Liv Morgan and Chelsea Green competed for the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship.

The show also featured Penta and Je’Von Evans challenging Bron Breakker and Austin Theory for the WWE World Tag-Team Championships, along with Cody Rhodes battling Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match.