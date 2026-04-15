WrestleMania week has officially kicked into high gear, and new details are emerging regarding how WWE is structuring its packed schedule behind the scenes.

According to sources, several matches scheduled for WrestleMania were slated to hold in-ring rehearsals as early as Wednesday.

One of the bouts expected to run through preparations is the Intercontinental Championship ladder match, which typically requires more coordination due to its high-risk, multi-person nature.

Not every match will get that same treatment, however.

With a loaded lineup featuring 14 matches across the event, it’s considered unlikely that all bouts will have dedicated rehearsal time on Wednesday alone. That said, the infrastructure for rehearsals has reportedly been set up in advance and will remain in place throughout the week, allowing talent to cycle through as needed.

Busy week, even by WrestleMania standards.

On the promotional side, WWE also kept some flexibility in its live appearance schedule leading up to the event. Several appearances reportedly didn’t receive firm time slots until just a few weeks prior, as the company anticipated one of its most aggressive promotional pushes ever.

The strategy was aimed at driving a late surge in ticket sales during WrestleMania week, capitalizing on heightened fan interest and last-minute buzz.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

(H/T: Fightful Select)