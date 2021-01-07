Despite previous reports, there’s absolutely no heat on Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg for working with AEW.

It was reported several weeks ago, via Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live, that people in WWE were upset with the rapper for working with AEW. Now Fightful Select reports that there is “absolutely no heat” on Snoop from within WWE.

It was noted that many people within WWE expected Snoop to do something promotional with AEW because he’s a pro wrestling fan, and because he’s on the “Go-Big Show” with Cody Rhodes. It was also said that WWE doesn’t have a deal with Snoop and doesn’t own any rights to him, so there’s no reason for any sort of heat just because they’ve worked with him in the past.

John Cena inducted Snoop into the Celebrity Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016. As noted, he hit a Frogsplash on Serpentico during last night’s AEW Dynamite episode.

